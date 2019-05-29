Natural gas is safe, needed energy resource
I read your recent article (“Michigan AG: I’ll move to shut oil pipeline if talks fail,” April 29) outlining the threat Michigan’s attorney general made about shutting down a natural gas pipeline there. Her comments are unfortunate for consumers in that state and, sadly, reflect the feelings of too many state policymakers around the country.
From Michigan to Virginia, there’s a small but vocal movement that seems to think natural gas should be outlawed.
Let’s hope those voices don’t prevail. The natural gas sector is regulated at both the state and federal levels. Local officials also act as overseers. This strong oversight has proved adequate. Emissions levels are falling and natural gas is delivered safely to its destination approximately 99.8 percent of the time.
In Michigan, lawmakers are trying to find a way to make the pipeline in question safer. That’s apparently not good enough for the AG, who wants to regulate away natural gas altogether.
Michigan is an important producer of natural gas for the entire country. We need to pay attention to what’s going on there, and make sure our leaders in Richmond know this sort of heavy-handed approach wouldn’t be welcome in the commonwealth.
Diane B. Morrison
Spotsylvania