Nature will soon eliminate ‘excess’ humans

Thank you to Donnie Johnston for his courageous column on the need for population control [“Is population control the only way to save the planet?” Feb. 22].

But I don’t think we need to worry about feeding and housing 10 billion people, because well before then nature will eliminate “excess” human beings (those exceeding their environments’ carrying capacities).

This has happened throughout human history in many places, through the same means by which it will happen now and in the future: drought, famine, disease, plague (e.g. the locusts now devastating eastern Africa) and war. We can also add climate change to the mix, as it is already causing mass dislocation of populations, such as those from Central America, and has contributed to the heartrending war in Syria.

We could prevent at least some of the horrendous pain and suffering all this will cause by taking the steps Donnie suggests: cutting back on the resources we consume and the number of children we produce.

But sadly, I seriously doubt we will do so.

Kathleen Quinn

Fredericksburg

Tags

Load comments