NBA players are
out of touch
So here we have the NBA, in contract games in China, so the NBA can make a lot of money from China’s 1.2 billion people [“Seen but not heard: Lakers, Nets, NBA are silent in Shanghai,” Oct. 10].
Really? And our news people apparently think that all 1.2 billion Chinese are able to buy Adidas sportswear.
I don’t like pointing out stupidity, but I daresay that 5 million Chinese are not even aware that there is an NBA.
That being said, I’m a bit offended that any news agency in this country can even think they can blow that by any one American and think they would find it believable. How dare you or that high school-educated ball player think you can pass your bull off and think we’ll believe you are on America’s side!
We have freedom of speech, so now I can point out how out of touch and wrong you are.
Yeah, Mr. Basketball, you are an outstanding talent and have excelled greatly in your chosen trade. But how far do you think you would have succeeded in any other country than the one you grew up in? In what other reality do you live?
Because in the real America, you get what you give. In the rest of the world, you get what you were born to. If you don’t think so, ask someone from another country who was born into poverty. Ask them how many generations have lived in poverty? The answer will always be the same: All of them.
In the America that we live in today, you can be born in poverty and die wealthy, and you can be born wealthy and die in the streets dead broke. The difference is that here you have a choice.
In this country, anyone can be anything they want to be. Nowhere in any other country in the world can the average person do better where they were born.
William Taylor
King George
