Second Amendment is not a free-for-all
There has been a very interesting exchange of information and opinion in the FLS about the “rights” of individuals to discharge firearms in neighborhoods.
On Dec. 2, David Henry expressed concern about someone doing so in his Spotsylvania County neighborhood.
On Dec. 6, Tom Turro suggested that the Second Amendment gave his neighbors the right to do as they wished, and that perhaps Mr. Henry should adjust his expectations—or his address.
Mr. Turro needed to do his homework before he made such claims.
According to the Code of Virginia, Section 15.2-1210, “Any county may by ordinance prohibit all hunting with firearms or other weapons in, or within one-half mile of, any subdivision or other area of such county which, in the opinion of the governing body, is so heavily populated as to make such hunting dangerous to the inhabitants thereof.”
And according to the Code of Spotsylvania County, Section 14.8, “It shall be unlawful and a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person to discharge or shoot any firearm in any subdivision of the county.”
The rights of individuals to own and operate firearms has always spurred heated debate. Those debates are much more meaningful, however, if the information that is being shared is accurate.
Kristy Pitts
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.