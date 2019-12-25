Second Amendment sanctuaries are repugnant

What is the matter with people? All the recent noise from local Virginia counties clamoring to make their communities Second Amendment sanctuaries is repugnant.

The recent elections, as well as all national polls, indicate that Americans are demanding legislatures do something to restrict sales of military grade weapons to the general public. The all-too-frequent slaughter of innocents has got to stop!

Democrats are committed to such restrictive legislation. They hear their constituents’ concerns, yet the squeaking wheel minority shout ever loudly that their “right” to own a weapon of mass destruction outweighs the rights of children to be educated without fear of some wacko with an AR weapon invading their school, intent on deadly malice. I think not!

Until we stop killing and maiming each other, the human race is doomed to either destroy itself or continue this endless treadmill of tragedy after tragedy. To evolve, humans must learn to respect and embrace all of our diversity.

Warren L. Larson

Stafford

Tags

Load comments