Second Amendment sanctuaries are repugnant
What is the matter with people? All the recent noise from local Virginia counties clamoring to make their communities Second Amendment sanctuaries is repugnant.
The recent elections, as well as all national polls, indicate that Americans are demanding legislatures do something to restrict sales of military grade weapons to the general public. The all-too-frequent slaughter of innocents has got to stop!
Democrats are committed to such restrictive legislation. They hear their constituents’ concerns, yet the squeaking wheel minority shout ever loudly that their “right” to own a weapon of mass destruction outweighs the rights of children to be educated without fear of some wacko with an AR weapon invading their school, intent on deadly malice. I think not!
Until we stop killing and maiming each other, the human race is doomed to either destroy itself or continue this endless treadmill of tragedy after tragedy. To evolve, humans must learn to respect and embrace all of our diversity.
Warren L. Larson
Stafford
Skipped History class in school, did we? What other fundamental rights do you consider "repugnant?" How ironic that you exercise your First Amendment right to publish a Letter to the Editor to disparage the Second Amendment... News flash: the entire *United States* is a Second Amendment Sanctuary. This recent tsunami of local Boards and Councils saying so is merely an extremely visible reminder to our legislators of that indisputable fact, and more importantly, that these very well-motivated and awakened constituents WILL remember how they act at the next election.
As always, the gun-haters can't make a point without telling lies. "AR" style firearms are NOT "military grade weapons." I challenge you to find a single military force in the world who uses them as their primary duty weapon.
You might also look for a more accurate description of this wave other than "the squeaking wheel minority." I've seen quotes from multiple legislators stating that over the course of their long careers, they have NEVER seen such a movement, such motivation, such dedication to a cause. American history is full of heroes that, when faced with "authorities" acting to strip law-abiding citizens of their rights, they step up to take action to stop it from happening. Even Fredericksburg has a chapter in that book.
Of course the biggest, and most dangerous lie told by the gun-haters is that when crimes are committed by evil or mentally ill people, the fault lies with a hunk of metal, or even worse, within the hearts of millions of the most law-abiding demographic in the country.
You trot out "the children." But you never explain how a sign on a door, or a policy in a book keeps anyone safe. "Feel-good safety theater" is the most dangerous kind of "safety" there is.
Fortunately, no matter what "recent elections, as well as all national polls" might have to say, we can ALL rest assured that "the enshrinement of constitutional rights necessarily takes certain policy choices off the table."
