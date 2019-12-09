Second Amendment sanctuary bad for business
I was appalled to read in The Free Lance–Star that the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is expected to take up the matter of designating the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary” in the near future.
The newly-elected members of the state legislature campaigned on reasonable gun safety positions, such as universal background checks and “red flag” laws. The majority of Virginians are clearly in favor of such enhanced gun safety policies. Disregarding state law on such matters would be illegal, divisive and ill-conceived.
Declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” would also have negative economic repercussions. Do we really want to portray Stafford County as a home for backward survivalists barricaded behind their doors with rifles at the ready?
For several years, I worked in North Carolina, where I watched firsthand the economic train wreck that resulted from legislating ultra-conservative social policies. Lucrative technology businesses and the families who work for them are reluctant to locate in counties or states that intimidate through legislation.
One of the most logical and effective ways to reduce the infamous traffic congestion on I–95 is to encourage the growth of high-paying jobs here. To do that, Stafford County must convey a message of welcome.
Projecting an image suggestive of a potential “Ruby Ridge” will turn away the very people the county wants to attract as it implements its development plans.
Elizabeth Spencer Spragins
Stafford
