Second Amendment sanctuary isn’t a solution
The proposal of a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary is both outlandish and disingenuous.
Setting aside the very real concerns of rule of law and the fact that the General Assembly has yet to pass any laws or do anything unlawful, this proposal shows that the supporters of a Second Amendment sanctuary refuse to come to the table with solutions to America’s gun crisis.
A hundred Americans a day die from gun violence in America. In 2018, Virginia lost more loved ones to guns than to car accidents. Yet the Second Amendment sanctuary supporters refuse to call this a problem and come up with solutions.
We can disagree on solutions, but how can we possibly disagree that there is a problem when Americans are 25 times more likely to die by gun than any other developed nation—including those that have video games, violent movies, anxiety and depression, and whatever other red herring the NRA tries to point to as the true cause.
Data shows that red flag laws, a background check on every gun sale and other such measures save lives. Full stop. These are facts.
In addition, these laws do not violate the Second Amendment. In fact, the Second Amendment includes the words “well regulated.” These measures bring regulations back to the process.
If these measures are voted on by the General Assembly, the people Virginians elected to represent them, then every county in Virginia is obligated to uphold these laws. Rule of law is a foundation of democracy.
Furthermore, gun ownership comes with responsibility. A so-called Second Amendment sanctuary allows law enforcement and citizens to forgo that responsibility, making all Americans less safe.
Instead of declaring an absurd sanctuary before a single law has even been passed, everyone should come to the table with solutions as to how to prevent the deaths of nearly 40,000 Americans.
Samantha Borzi-Hedges
Spotsylvania
