Second Amendment sanctuary is

symbol of freedom

Thanks to the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors for unanimously passing the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution on Dec. 10. I know that this resolution is primarily symbolic, but so was the Declaration of Independence.

Tyranny has always been defeated, and it will be defeated today, with resolve, defiance and the law of the land on our side.

Liberals seem hell-bent on tearing this country apart. They demonize law enforcement, which has affected recruiting, which is way down. The current 1 million law enforcement officers serve and protect 320 million Americans. Today’s average response time for a 911 call is between 10 and 19 minutes. A lot can happen in 10 minutes.

But thanks to the Second Amendment, I’m my own first responder. Always have been and always will be, no matter what the politicians in Richmond may do!

I spent a career in the military and had brothers die defending this country. In honor of their sacrifice, I will never comply with any unconstitutional laws the liberals in Richmond may pass and will do whatever I can to defeat their efforts, so help me God.

Our rights come from God and are inalienable. The Bill of Rights just protects them. Therefore, government can’t limit or take them away.

David Van Allen

Spotsylvania

Tags

Load comments