Negative impact of protesting outweighs benefits
I am 71 years old. If you know your history, you might realize I am not a stranger to protests, marches, pickets and more.
This morning, I advised a young friend to stay home, and I have been thinking about that advice. It is always a matter of safety vs. risk. I have an abundance of respect for those who chose the latter and, throughout history, have made a positive impact.
But I no longer see that as an option. There is too much negativity and too much focus on that negativity. The good that can be done is no longer visible. We need to find another way.
We need to discover how to minimize hate. We need to be verbal, teach our children, use social media, lobby TV and movie producers, and be kind to all others. I hope I see more of that happening in the remaining years of my life.
Sally Cooney Anderson
Stafford
