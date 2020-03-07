Nepalese restaurateur in city hits it out of the park

I am writing in praise of Purna Shrestha and his Here & Abroad Bistro.

It occurred to me that avocados, feta cheese and croissants are not indigenous to Nepal. But a man came from Nepal and put them together to create the best sandwich ever. What a wonderful world.

What a wonderful town.

How wonderful that Purna is here.

Patricia Corbett

Fredericksburg

