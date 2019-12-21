Spotsy should not tolerate nepotism and cronyism
The resolution passed by the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors which bans county government employees from serving on the board is a step in the right direction.
Of course, Supervisor Kevin Marshall was grandfathered in so that his dual county government paid positions could continue at least until the next election. It remains to be seen whether Mr. Marshall was as qualified for his position as any of the other 31 applicants for the high-paying job he currently occupies.
To believe that Mr. Marshall’s position on the Board of Supervisors had no impact on the county employee responsible for hiring him would be a case of extreme naivete. Hopefully, the resolution by the board will resolve similar issues in the future.
Nepotism and cronyism should not be tolerated in Spotsylvania County. It would be interesting to know the real extent of these two factors in hiring all county employees.
Our tax dollars should be used to hire the best qualified person for the job regardless of their local connections—political or otherwise. That is what we taxpayers expect and rightfully demand.
Michael Blake Goodin
Spotsylvania
