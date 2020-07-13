New name suggestions for Redskins
On the matter of renaming the Washington Redskins, I have two suggestions.
First, I think it is nationally recognized that D.C. is otherwise known as “The Swamp,” so one suggestion is the Washington Moccasins. Water moccasins live in swamps, are something you don’t want to mess with, and no other sports team that I know of has that name.
Another suggestion that might harken back to the happier days of the hogs and the smurfs is the Washington Swamp Rats. Stephen Pastis, the creator of Pearls Before Swine, could do a dandy job of designing a Rat as the new mascot.
This might be more tongue-in-cheek, but until the team can regain some degree of glory, we could all come together and revel in pulling for the mighty Swamp Rats. Beats wearing a sack over your head.
Marion Dongieux
Montross
