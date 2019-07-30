No language requirements to use local parks
In his July 23 letter, John Ulrich commented that area parks lately resemble being in a Third World country. He also questioned the citizenship of the park goers because of the language they spoke.
The area’s parks are for the public. That means anyone can use them. I don’t believe there is a citizenship or language requirement to do so.
Also, you “believe” that the people who use the parks aren’t “legally” in America? How do you get off with that?
There are many people in America who speak several languages. Did you bother to investigate their residential status? Is that what really concerned you? Or is it that you feel entitled to use the park only with other English-speaking people?
If I were to venture a guess, I would guess that you probably don’t have any friends who are people of color.
Well, maybe we should check your papers. Your name doesn’t look quite “American” to me. Do you have a German passport? Maybe we should see if your command of the English language is not some foreign plot to take over American parks.
While you are at it, get yourself a M.A.G.A. cap so that we can let everyone know your “status.”
Bob Smith
Fredericksburg