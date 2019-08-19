No excuse for no AC in Stafford school kitchens
We were outraged reading the Aug. 10 FLS article [“10 Stafford Schools to open with no AC in kitchens”]. We are in our 70s and have been Stafford residents for 32 years; our two kids graduated from North Stafford High School over 25 years ago.
As Supervisor Jack Cavalier said, “…this will be a real hardship to those employees who must work [in the kitchen]…” No kidding.
Where has the Board of Supervisors and School Board been all these years? Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania obviously had priorities that provided climate-controlled kitchens in all their schools.
We need to ask ourselves if we would work in hot kitchens when the outside temperatures are expected to be 90-plus in the foreseeable future. There have to be safety conditions that must be addressed. Also, it would be interesting to know how the pay for Stafford County Schools kitchen employees compares to those in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania schools.
The plan to add air conditioning to the kitchens during infrastructure projects over the next nine years until 2028 is unsatisfactory. Immediate partial relief for the kitchen employees must be done now. The purchase or lease of portable, area air conditioners should be provided to the 10 county schools.
The supervisors should realign some of our tax money to provide the air conditioners. As taxpayers, county residents should also be told why the school board and supervisors couldn’t fund this over the past many years.
Jim & Claudine Clarke
Stafford