Are no masks

a sign of ignorance or obstinance?

So which is it? Ignorance, confusion, or obstinance with regard to Gov. Northam’s executive order of late May requiring us to don face masks when entering public buildings?

I recently spent two long mornings at a local, large, successful dealership getting my two vehicles serviced—a place I have really come to trust.

While the wait room at this dealership is very comfortable, I noticed that many employees and customers were not wearing masks, despite the signs that tastefully littered every entry door to the dealership.

The signs were provided by the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association asking folks to “Please Wear a Mask” in compliance with the recent governor’s order. They included the following plea: “Help us protect our community, respect others, and drive Virginia forward. Thanks for your support.”

After taking a seat inside, I initially tried to give the wait room and non-compliant environment a chance due to the warm weather. Over time, I observed the general manager going in and out of his glass office, talking with several people, and walking through the service area and to parts unknown, never wearing a mask at any point.

Finding this shocking, I decided to take a seat outside on a folding chair for the duration of my wait.

I read the executive order, and it seems to leave a bit of room for interpretation. We all feel the burden of the past few months, but could we possibly try to protect others, respect others and help to drive Virginia forward?

We’ve already come a long way. Let’s not undo the last three months.

Mary Beth Algert

Fredericksburg

Tags

Load comments