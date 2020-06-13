Are no masks
a sign of ignorance or obstinance?
So which is it? Ignorance, confusion, or obstinance with regard to Gov. Northam’s executive order of late May requiring us to don face masks when entering public buildings?
I recently spent two long mornings at a local, large, successful dealership getting my two vehicles serviced—a place I have really come to trust.
While the wait room at this dealership is very comfortable, I noticed that many employees and customers were not wearing masks, despite the signs that tastefully littered every entry door to the dealership.
The signs were provided by the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association asking folks to “Please Wear a Mask” in compliance with the recent governor’s order. They included the following plea: “Help us protect our community, respect others, and drive Virginia forward. Thanks for your support.”
After taking a seat inside, I initially tried to give the wait room and non-compliant environment a chance due to the warm weather. Over time, I observed the general manager going in and out of his glass office, talking with several people, and walking through the service area and to parts unknown, never wearing a mask at any point.
Finding this shocking, I decided to take a seat outside on a folding chair for the duration of my wait.
I read the executive order, and it seems to leave a bit of room for interpretation. We all feel the burden of the past few months, but could we possibly try to protect others, respect others and help to drive Virginia forward?
We’ve already come a long way. Let’s not undo the last three months.
Mary Beth Algert
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.