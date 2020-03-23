No need for negativity
from Donnie
Donnie Johnston should be ashamed of his March 14 column [“Are we on the brink of a global depression?”]. It fans the flames of panic that engulf the people in response to COVID-19 and its threat to the health of every citizen.
We do not need negative thoughts and predictions from Mr. Johnston or any other person. We need positive, encouraging words to raise the spirit of personal responsibility within each of us.
We will weather the unknown storm and come out stronger than ever. We are not quitters! This is the time to go to God for guidance, wisdom and faith.
Paige Young
Stafford
