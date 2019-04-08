No one ever chooses to be a crime victim
Far too often, the criminal justice system is confronted with heartbreaking tragedy, senseless violence and devastating loss. It begins with a call to 911, and for the public, it ends with news reports of a trial and whatever measure of justice the courts can deliver.
But for the victims of crime, that call is not a beginning, it’s an end. The end of the life they knew before the drunk driver crashed, before the burglar broke through the door, or before the robber used his gun.
In 1995, that 911 call was about a drunk driver who killed two and left a third, 15-year-old Molly Gill, paralyzed. It was the beginning of a completely new life for Molly, but in the 18 months after the crash, this remarkable young lady showed qualities of perseverance far beyond her years. She inspired.
In 2016, that 911 call was for a routine welfare check that ended in an ambush of four members of the Stafford Sheriff’s department and the shooting of Deputy Brandon Boyle, who took five bullets from the gunman. Like Molly Gill before him, Deputy Boyle refused to be defined by that crime, and after a long and painful recovery, he rejoined the Sheriff’s office to once again protect and serve. He inspires.
This week is National Crime Victims Rights Week and it gives us all an opportunity to be inspired by these examples of perseverance in the face of tragedy. It gives us the opportunity to recognize the efforts of the police, the prosecutors and the victim witness coordinators who dedicate their lives to justice and to helping victims.
Most importantly, it gives us an opportunity to reflect on the simple fact that while a defendant makes a choice to commit a crime, no one ever makes a choice to be the victim of one.
Eric Olsen
Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney