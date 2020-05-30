No one should leave home for two weeks
The recent letter commenting on the order to keep meat processing facilities open requires more discussion [“Dangerous to keep meat processing plants open,” May 20]. Are outbreaks happening in other food processing facilities—canning, candy, chips, beer, etc.?
If not, why not?
Experts report that COVID-19 is spread by human-to-human contact. Supposedly, quarantining for two weeks will show that we are either clear or symptoms will appear.
We have been “quarantined “ for at least seven weeks now. Why is the virus still here? Because we are playing at this instead of being serious.
People are moving all over the country. Farmers grow/raise food, and then it is harvested, processed, warehoused and transported. And then We the People violate our self-quarantines to go out and buy it, mingling with the masses.
Many are surviving through mail order, as evidenced by the growth of Amazon. But truckers, airlines and ships are transporting food, gas, medicines, toilet paper and all of our other on-line purchases around the world.
Does a trucker pick up a load of canned goods from a plant in middle America, deliver some of it to New York City, then Baltimore, and finally Fredericksburg, before picking up another load and moving back to middle America? Is it possible he/she is spreading the virus they may have picked up in NYC?
Are the FEDEX, UPS, air crew, Wegmans, Amazon, Giant, Walmart, USPS transporters doing the same?
Are We the People supporting the spread of the virus by continuing to shop at the various outlets that are open, breaking quarantine every time we do this, and putting ourselves or others at risk?
If we were serious, EVERYTHING but medical care would be locked down for at least two weeks. No gas, no grocery runs, no mail—no one leaving their homes for any reason.
Unless we do this, are we being serious about ending this pandemic?
Todd Blose
Stafford
