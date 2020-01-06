No place for bias
in news reporting
Rational thinking vs. bias is not new. In fact, it has been part of human history. It is hard to believe that reporters enjoy reporting on their own personal biases.
Perhaps 2020 is the year when media outlets choose to continue rational thinking over personal likes or dislikes. Honesty and integrity in reporting the news is what a free press should and must be about.
Armando Matos
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.