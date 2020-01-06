No place for bias

in news reporting

Rational thinking vs. bias is not new. In fact, it has been part of human history. It is hard to believe that reporters enjoy reporting on their own personal biases.

Perhaps 2020 is the year when media outlets choose to continue rational thinking over personal likes or dislikes. Honesty and integrity in reporting the news is what a free press should and must be about.

Armando Matos

Locust Grove

