No solution to division over gun control
I’ve been reading editorial responses to Virginia counties voting to designate themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries. Various citizens expressed their disappointment while others vociferously proclaim the slaughter will continue until we do something about military-grade firearms.
Sadly, I don’t see a solution to the division among our citizens. Virginia gun owners are not fooled into believing politicians’ definition of “common sense gun laws.” Virginians wisely see what is occurring in gun-controlled states, cities, and foreign countries. The huge number of gun owners attending these votes speaks for itself.
It makes no difference whether we discuss statistics or causes of crime. Everyone believes their viewpoint and no one is going to be swayed. Gun owners are smart and saw that President Obama openly refused to enforce laws that he did not like. Liberal states and localities soon followed Obama’s example. Eventually cities began identifying themselves as sanctuary cities for illegal aliens.
The bottom line is that liberals only believe in the 2nd Amendment as they define it. They say they believe in “common sense gun laws,” but no one believes them. Contrary evidence is everywhere.
Most Democrat politicians, including our disgraced governor, unabashedly say they want to ban certain firearms. They have been waiting to gain control of the legislature to force their will on Virginia citizens. Liberals, such as New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg, have been donating heavily to Virginia Democrat campaigns for gun control for years.
Look at the electoral map and you’ll quickly see that liberal politicians from large population centers in Virginia plan to shove gun control down our throats as much as they can get away with. Their “common sense” solution to crime is to increasingly restrict gun ownership by law-abiding citizens. Criminals aren’t affected.
And no one’s buying Joe Biden’s war on “malarkey.”
David Kendall
Fredericksburg
