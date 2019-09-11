There’s no solution to gun violence
because of the NRA
As directed by the National Rifle Association—the fourth and most powerful branch of our government—the devout members of the executive and legislative branches have invoked the Rules of Bureaucracy to stonewall any changes to the insane gun situation in this country.
Rule 1: Never let common sense or logic interfere with making a decision.
Rule 2: Never put off until tomorrow that which can be postponed to next week.
Rule 3: No problem is too big to ignore.
I am far more afraid of getting shot in a movie theater or a shopping mall than of being blown up by ISIS. I would like my granddaughter to go to elementary school without worrying if she might be shot.
Who needs birth control or abortion when we have the NRA?
Stephen Miller
Spotsylvania
