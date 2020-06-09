Northam condemned law-enforcement community
As a member of the law- enforcement community, I am both disgusted and appalled at the actions of a few Minneapolis police officers. The events that led to the death of Mr. George Floyd were both tragic and preventable.
It is essential to our society’s notion of the rule of law that the legal system work to establish justice and fairness for the victim as well as the defendants.
But the subsequent protests and riots have put a stain on our society and have set back police/community relations.
I point to Gov. Ralph Northam’s statement: “I acknowledge each of the voices crying out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth …. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black. I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence ….”
Gov. Northam’s statement makes a sweeping condemnation of the entire law-enforcement community. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Relations between Northam’s administration and the law-enforcement community have always been strained. His statements only make this relationship irreparable.
Calls to defund or abolish the police are absurd. It is at times like these when the community needs to support law enforcement and work with it to ensure that standards are being met and the needs of the community are being addressed.
The alternative is anarchy and lawlessness. This we cannot have and will not support.
Neil J. Hornung
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.