Gov. Northam

has no truth,

honor or heart

Gov. Northam’s blackface escapade was a tasteless joke. However, to say he did not know of it was a political lie.

Northam ordering the Confederate statues to be removed is also despicable. Robert E. Lee, “Stonewall” Jackson and Jeb Stuart were men of honor. The War of Northern Aggression was more complicated than people of Northam’s mentality will admit. I am proud to have many Confederate veterans in my family tree.

But Northam’s statements condoning the taking of innocent, unborn lives is the worst of his many wrongful actions.

May God bless the USA and my beloved Virginia. I pray we can elect a governor who is truthful, honorable and has a Christian heart.

John Clatterbuck

Culpeper

