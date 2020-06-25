Gov. Northam
has no truth,
honor or heart
Gov. Northam’s blackface escapade was a tasteless joke. However, to say he did not know of it was a political lie.
Northam ordering the Confederate statues to be removed is also despicable. Robert E. Lee, “Stonewall” Jackson and Jeb Stuart were men of honor. The War of Northern Aggression was more complicated than people of Northam’s mentality will admit. I am proud to have many Confederate veterans in my family tree.
But Northam’s statements condoning the taking of innocent, unborn lives is the worst of his many wrongful actions.
May God bless the USA and my beloved Virginia. I pray we can elect a governor who is truthful, honorable and has a Christian heart.
John Clatterbuck
Culpeper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.