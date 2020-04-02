Northam offers no relief from state taxes
On March 12, Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus. Spotsylvania County followed suit on March 17. On March 20, the IRS formalized President Trump’s commitment to extend the federal tax filing deadline to July 15—with no penalties or interest.
But what about relief from Virginia state income taxes?
On March 20, the Virginia Department of Taxation issued TAX BULLETIN 20-4: INCOME TAX PAYMENT EXTENSION AND PENALTY WAIVER IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS: “On March 19, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam requested that the Department of Taxation extend the due date for certain Virginia income tax payments to June 1, 2020, in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.”
Next sentence? “The relevant filing deadlines will remain the same.”
Since March 20, the spread of the disease and the dire consequences have grown dramatically. On March 20, there were 114 confirmed cases and two deaths in Virginia. As of March 28, we were at 739 confirmed cases and 18 deaths.
The economic impact? During the week ending March 20, 2,706 Virginians applied for unemployment. By March 26, Virginia had 46,885 first time unemployment claims—an increase of 44,179 unemployed Virginians in one week.
The governor and Department of Taxation’s response to the financial impact? The Department of Taxation’s “Relief for Taxpayers Affected by Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic,” reflecting current policy, assures us that “Governor Northam has outlined several steps to provide tax relief to citizens during this time.”
The nature of this relief? As of March 29, “All income tax filing deadlines remain the same …”
Be assured: state spending, controlled in Richmond, has been unleashed while taxpayers wear a tightening choke chain.
Paula DeSutter
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This letter is on-target.
In order to properly do state taxes, it is necessary to do Federal taxes. If you have simple taxes to pay, that may be fine, but if you have complications, and maybe you don't have the money for TurboTax, you are up a creek for having to figure out Federal, and then State tax without help of an accountant (they're closed) (and you don't want to be in the same room with them or anyone else right now), and its time to do it by hand, with likely a ton of mistakes and missed deductions.
The Virginia filing should be moved to the Federal filing date, July 15, so people have that time between the end of our lockdown on June 10, and July 15, to figure out our taxes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.