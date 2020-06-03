Northam should retract his mask mandate
In “Epidemics 2017,” a meta-analysis concluded that masks do not provide a significant protective effect. On top of that, according to the University of South Wales and the British Medical Journal, mask-wearing can be dangerous in other than professional circumstances.
In common use, masks have been shown to be more effective in helping to spread illness by providing a surface for viruses to collect on, effectively creating a petri dish in front of your face.
According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, there are exemptions if wearing a mask poses a mental or physical risk. If wearing masks have risks, it is wrong to mandate that they be worn.
Science provides evidence on both sides of the mask-wearing controversy, so neither side can afford to dismiss the other, and individual choice should prevail.
Putting the onus on businesses to enforce mask wearing puts business owners and managers in potential conflict with their customers, as was demonstrated in the shooting of a security guard at a Family Dollar Store in Michigan earlier this month. At most, businesses should be asked to request or recommend masks.
Gov. Northam should retract his mask mandate.
Stan Huie
Spotsylvania
