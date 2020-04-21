Northam stripped abortion protections on Good Friday
While we quietly remembered the sacrifice of ove for us on Good Friday, Governor Northam boldly signed into law HB 980 and SB 733, stripping away decades of protection for women and pre-born babies in Virginia.
The governor, a pediatric neurologist by trade, endorsed the practice of infanticide. I guess he thought we weren’t watching.
All basic health and safety regulations for abortion facilities are completely eliminated. Nurse practitioners and nurse midwives, not physicians, can now conduct invasive abortion procedures on women and our teenaged daughters.
Informed consent, an ultrasound prior to an abortion to hear a baby’s heartbeat and determine fetal age and size, and information about the risks of the procedure were all stripped away.
Additionally, our governor also ordered all non-essential surgeries be canceled during this time of crisis, but allowed the taking of babies’ lives as essential.
Joe Biden also voted for the Harkin Amendment to endorse Roe v. Wade, which allows abortion on demand for any reason, and criticized the U.S. Supreme Court majority for upholding the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2007.
Make no mistake, the taking of innocent lives should instill fear in us all, perhaps more than today’s current events. While we grieve the loss of all people, born and unborn, let us always remember the moms and dads who will continue to grieve forever because they were not allowed to see their baby’s heart beat to realize it is a child, or be informed of the risks of abortion.
These bills will be law on July 1, 2020. With the stroke of a pen, the abortion industry in Virginia continues to engage in gruesome practices in the name of convenience and high profits.
May God have mercy on our country.
Eileen Roberts
Spotsylvania
