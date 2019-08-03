Northam tried to score political points on guns
Gov. Ralph Northam’s lack of integrity and negligence in taking personal responsibility brought shame to Virginia, and it’s not over.
First, he apologized for the photo in the yearbook. Within 24 hours, he claimed it wasn’t him. I would venture to say that on the first day of his apology, 95 percent of Virginians believed it was him and they probably still believe it today. I do.
Northam speaks before he thinks and this is bad for a governor, e.g., supporting third-trimester abortion and infanticide. And now he’s throwing old, hard food at the wall on gun control, thinking something will stick.
Most gun owners have common sense, but the good governor seems to think no one has sense and is trying to create some for us. Politics it is— how to get a mark on the board before it goes cold: Get people in a frenzy about gun control again, but this time before the investigation is complete.
Governor, when the Republicans shut your foolishness down that day, they were taking lawmaking serious. They knew you were just gaming for political points.
Want a good gun law? Don’t ask lawmakers. Ask citizens.
Christopher Ezelle
Locust Grove