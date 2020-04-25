Northam’s order will be deadly
In a bombshell study reported on April 21, actual coronavirus testing was done among the general asymptomatic population of Los Angeles. There were 28 to 55 times more positive cases than had ever been estimated since the pandemic was declared.
This means that the coronavirus death rate was actually 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent, which is that of the seasonal flu (0.14 percent for the 2017–18 flu season, according to CDC numbers).
The total number of coronavirus deaths is on track to be less than the 2017–18 flu season, when 61,000 people died; again mostly the old and already very sick. Did the government or media do anything about the 2017–18 flu?
Gov. Northam might be forgiven for wildly overreacting to the coronavirus up to now, but after the L.A. study, he is being criminally irresponsible.
Reopen Virginia now.
Northam already done more damage than the criminally irresponsible bankers that caused the 2008 Great Recession. The number of people killed due to lack of affordable and accessible health care, suicide, drug abuse, domestic violence, etc. will be far more than the hypothetical number he saved.
Northam used to be a doctor and supposedly took the Hippocratic Oath, which can be summed up as “first do no harm.”He has violated that oath.
Duane Thresher
CEO, Apscitu Inc.
Culpeper
