Not everyone can shelter-in-place indefinitely
I am in total disagreement with Bryan Howell’s objections [“Letter was ill-informed, inaccurate, irresponsible”] to a previous letter to the editor by Sam Stewart regarding actions to limit the spread of coronavirus, and especially his disappointment that the FLS would even publish a view that differed from his own.
If the choice is between life if I shelter-in-place, versus death if I venture out, I’d certainly choose life. But acting as if there’s no countervailing value to restarting economic activity is a false choice.
In contrast to Mr. Howell’s step-by-step approach to responsibly move forward, Mr. Stewart doesn’t have a proposal for what comes next.
I’m retired, have high-speed internet, and other than not being able to dine out, have been relatively unaffected by the pandemic. But most people in our community don’t have these advantages.
Chuck Watkins
Spotsylvania
