Monday was the deadline for letters to the editor about candidates in the Nov. 5 General Election for the state Senate, House of Delegates, and various local offices. Letters that are not published in the newspaper will be posted online at fredericksburg.com, but no election letters will run after Friday, Nov. 1. Non-election letters may be emailed to letters@freelancestar.com, submitted under Opinion on fredericksburg.com or mailed to The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd. Suite 100, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401.

