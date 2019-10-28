Oct. 28 was the deadline for letters regarding the Nov. 5 election
Monday was the deadline for letters to the editor about candidates in the Nov. 5 General Election for the state Senate, House of Delegates, and various local offices. Letters that are not published in the newspaper will be posted online at fredericksburg.com, but no election letters will run after Friday, Nov. 1. Non-election letters may be emailed to letters@freelancestar.com, submitted under Opinion on fredericksburg.com or mailed to The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd. Suite 100, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Will all letters that have been printed in the paper also be published online?
Yes they will.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.