Oct. 28 is deadline for election letters
Letters to the editor about candidates in the Nov. 5 General Election must be received no later than noon on Monday, Oct. 28. No election letters will run after Friday, Nov. 1. Letters should not exceed 250 words and may be emailed to letters@freelancestar.com, submitted under Opinion on fredericksburg.com or mailed to The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd. Suite 100, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401. Letter-writers who are directly working with any campaign must disclose their involvement.
