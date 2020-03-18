NOVA helps support the entire state
Mr. Harris’ rather humorous look at NOVA is very interesting [“D.C. wants statehood? Annex Northern Virginia,” March 10].
As a non-native Virginian, I lived for over 20 years in Alexandria while serving the public good in federal service. And yes, many Virginians in Northern Virginia are non-native, but come to the D.C. area to serve the people of America.
And yes, many probably do not understand the “essential traditions, history, values and customs of our great state,” as cited by Mr. Harris. I assume that slavery was one of those traditions of our state of which Mr. Harris is so proud.
Alexandria (including the area of Arlington County) was ceded to D.C. in 1791 when it was established, and retroceded by Congress to Virginia in 1846.
NOVA is an engine of progress that helps support our entire state. A vibrant NOVA is valuable to a thriving Virginia, not a burden to be dismissed.
Bobby Anderson
Stafford
