NOVA should join D.C. to form 51st state

I strongly support and advocate for the right of the people of Northern Virginia to secede from the rest of our beautiful and beloved great state.

For many years now, the energetic and bustling NOVA region has desired to govern themselves, as they feel their politics, policies, economics and intellectual levels far surpass those of traditional and rural Virginians who are so “deplorable” in their eyes.

There are 95 counties in Virginia. The four geographically connected counties of NOVA (Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William) could easily join with their comrades in Washington, D.C., and form their own state.

I can assure you that many polite and educated citizens in the other 91 counties would positively support, without any reservations, this much-needed breakaway in order to solve many of the divisive political issues of these fractious contemporary times.

My only request to the residents of the newly formed 51st state: once NOVA completely resembles California and New York City (and it most definitely will), please do not escape your “perfect” utopia and move back into Virginia again, bringing with you the devastating high taxes, anti-Christian views, monstrous traffic, horrendous crime and pervasive homelessness that your policies created to begin with.

Sterling Harris

Tappahannock

Tags

Load comments