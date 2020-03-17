Now that virus is here, everyone loves socialism
It is very interesting to see how people’s attitudes change when we have something like the coronavirus affecting us. For all of those people who want government out of their lives, stop all those regulations, and just let people live, now it’s what is the government going to do to help me? Where are the programs to prevent the illness from getting worse? Why isn’t the government acting fast enough to protect me?
President Trump met with the leaders of the health industry, and now everyone who needs medical care will get it. There will be no charges for treatment related to the virus; there will be tests for everyone.
Kind of sounds like universal health care, or something like Medicare for All. Having health care for everyone isn’t such a bad idea.
Now to the group who loves to scream “socialism” for everything they don’t like: We are a capitalistic economy, but have always had elements of socialism mixed in. If we were a true free market economy, we would now let the airlines, travel industry, small businesses and many more fend for themselves. Many would not survive.
Free enterprise does not always work. The government programs to aid these businesses are the terrible word “socialism.” We have always had these programs, from farm bailouts due to Trump’s tariffs, the auto bail-out, the financial market bail-out, and many more. This is how we work as a society.
It’s time to take a step back and think for a moment about how our country really works and put away ideas that don’t help anyone.
Elliot Hatfield
Stafford
