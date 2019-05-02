Oblate Sisters should not have been dismissed
This is not a criticism of the Catholic Church, which has been my faith home for over 40 years. This is to state my dismay with the recent dismissal of the Oblate Sisters from Holy Cross Academy.
On March 25, a meeting was held at St. Mary’s Church to provide details and allow discussion about this significant turn of events. Overwhelmingly, the comments were not in favor of this change. Please remember that the Oblate Sisters came to Fredericksburg over 20 years ago to create this Blue Ribbon School.
A petition signed by over 1,000 lay people who do not agree with the decision was presented to Father Mosimann. The community of faith appealed to him for reconsideration of his decision.
Father Mosimann declined to reconsider. Many individuals have written letters of appeal to the bishop, vicar general and the Catholic Office of Education. Representatives were present at the March 25 meeting but made no statements.
The Catholic Church has been fractured in recent years by revelations of abuse of priestly authority. It is very difficult to watch our St. Mary’s Parish suffer from divisiveness as a result of Father Mosimann’s decision. A pastor’s job is to unite, not tear down. The job of the laity is to no longer be blindly obedient when we know something is wrong.
This decision was made by our pastor without consultation with the parish leadership. The Second Vatican Council clearly states that the priest should take into consideration the advice given by its parish council and finance council. As a parishioner and former Finance Council member, I lack confidence in a pastor who does not seek, nor accept, the advice of his laity.
Please pray for the Oblate Sisters and the Holy Cross families at this difficult time.
Sue Bridi
Stafford