Officials need to address congestion
Your recent March 24 editorial [“Rail system is congested, too”] about Virginia’s crowded railroads and roads was correct. State lawmakers need to stop dragging their feet and address our congestion problem.
Regulatory bottlenecks also have adversely affected the commonwealth’s ability to build natural gas pipelines and other energy-related projects.
Moving energy underground is better for the environment and results in fewer massive trucks clogging up our highways and railroad tracks, but at both the federal and state level, it’s become nearly impossible to get final approval on these projects.
And when approval does come, it’s challenged in courts for months. Just look at our stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The good people of this state have waited long enough. Whether it’s roads or pipelines, we need policymakers who will move with haste.
Keli K. Smith
Spotsylvania