Officials need to study long-term impact of solar
A recent column by Donnie Johnston was about the appropriate place for solar facilities [“A bright idea for stopping solar farm growth,” July 25].
Culpeper County allows solar developers to apply for a conditional use permit in Agricultural (A-1) and Rural (RA) zoning districts.
Two pending solar power plants, Greenwood and Cricket Solar, would encompass 2,800 acres in Culpeper’s Stevensburg District which includes prime farmland, timberland, pastureland and parcels near the Rapidan River and historical battlefield sites.
These industrial-size power plants are not appropriate for agricultural-zoned land.
The Cricket Solar project (1,800 acres) proposed in the Raccoon Ford neighborhood would threaten historical sites, which brings in tourism dollars; threaten the environment with the clear-cutting of acres of trees, soil contamination, erosion, storm water runoff and ground water contamination; threaten agricultural production by taking prime farmland out of use; and threaten resident property values.
The appropriate place for solar is on rooftops, on marginal or contaminated land sites, industrial-zoned land, or in areas without large populations.
It is true that solar has been around for many decades. But despite trillions of dollars dedicated towards research, development and subsidies, solar only produces 1.3 percent of the planet’s electricity in 2018. Solar is not going to save the planet.
Germany used to be held up as the model for renewables. But after deploying the most solar and wind facilities in the world, their electricity is the second most expensive in Europe.
If there is a place in Virginia for solar, we need our elected officials to carefully study and understand the long-term implications of these large-scale projects, and balance the desire for potential growth with protecting the environment and landowners.
Susan Ralston
Culpeper
Ralston is president of Citizens For Responsible Solar.