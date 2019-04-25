Officials should follow girl’s lead
Thank you so much for your outstanding coverage of Lily Tipling’s campaign to eliminate plastic straws in Stafford County Schools [“Stafford fourth-grader stirs ban on straws,” April 16].
As this enterprising young student discovered, plastic straws imperil our oceans, burden our landfills, and decrease business profits.
When are our local officials and business leaders going to follow this 10-year-old’s lead and enact similar policies?
Elizabeth Spragins
Stafford