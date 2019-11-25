Old adage still rings true
The following historic quote by Sir Walter Scott in 1808 bodes well during this time of impeachment hearings: “Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!”
Times may change, but the lack of integrity and lies are timeless!
Richard Soehngen
Fredericksburg
