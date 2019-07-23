Chatham Bridge construction will close Old Stone Warehouse in city
I have been notified by the division manager of Public Utilities that due to the impending construction of the Chatham Bridge, we have to vacate the Old Stone Warehouse by Oct. 31. Apparently, there are some concerns about the stability of the building with ongoing construction next to it.
We anticipate being open until Sunday, Oct. 6, at our regular hours, Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. If you’ve never been in the building or would like to see it again, now is your last chance, as it’s going to be closed for a long time.
Jack Edlund
Old Stone Warehouse
Fredericksburg