Olsen, Decatur driven by their core values
As 2019 comes to a close, it is time to look ahead to the critical issues, challenges and trends Stafford County faces in 2020 and beyond. Voters have many options this year, so vote based on existing conditions, future change and leadership.
Many of us have heard the unfulfilled promises and commitments of reducing gridlock and controlling growth and the challenges they bring.
Both Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen and Sheriff David P. Decatur continue to serve as a first line of defense for Stafford County while combating the devastating opioid epidemic, and investigating and prosecuting violent crime, child abuse and domestic violence. All while ensuring equality for all and keeping our communities safer.
These challenges require the support and experienced partnership between them to administer prosecution of the guilty and uphold public safety measures.
I support both men’s continued service in Stafford County. Both are guided by their years of experience and core values, and driven by the significant issues that matter to the residents of Stafford County.
Dr. John Bridges
Stafford
