One good turn
deserves another
When I was returning from a (non-virus) doctor appointment, it was convenient to visit the ABC store on Tidewater Trail to buy a present for my son’s upcoming 60th birthday. No problem—until I tried to pay and discovered that all three of my credit cards were denied!
We tried several times, inserting the cards quickly or slowly, but all was in vain. I apologized to the clerk, and then a young lady—the only other customer in the store—performed a random act of kindness by offering and then insisting on paying my significant bill!
How admirable, especially in these times.
I don’t know her name, but she is a local resident. I hope the young lady reads this letter and accepts my sincere thanks again. She will be happy to hear that I have contributed the amount of my purchase to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and a similar amount to a local charity: the Fredericksburg Food Bank.
One act of kindness obviously deserves another.
Michael Kelly
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.