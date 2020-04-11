One good turn

deserves another

When I was returning from a (non-virus) doctor appointment, it was convenient to visit the ABC store on Tidewater Trail to buy a present for my son’s upcoming 60th birthday. No problem—until I tried to pay and discovered that all three of my credit cards were denied!

We tried several times, inserting the cards quickly or slowly, but all was in vain. I apologized to the clerk, and then a young lady—the only other customer in the store—performed a random act of kindness by offering and then insisting on paying my significant bill!

How admirable, especially in these times.

I don’t know her name, but she is a local resident. I hope the young lady reads this letter and accepts my sincere thanks again. She will be happy to hear that I have contributed the amount of my purchase to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and a similar amount to a local charity: the Fredericksburg Food Bank.

One act of kindness obviously deserves another.

Michael Kelly

Spotsylvania

