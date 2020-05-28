Online religious class was a blessing
The Free Lance–Star published Michael Overall’s prophetic article [“Sunday mornings may never be the same”] on May 24. The article reveals that it will be a while before things get back to a semblance of normal.
Two months ago, we had a world that was running in high gear most of the time, with many people having daily commutes lasting hours, daily chores and opportunities for traveling worldwide. Presently, life seems to have come to a standstill.
Most people say that there is always something good to be found in difficult circumstances, no matter what happens. Consequently, companies and religious places are re-thinking their paradigms for how they conduct their businesses and their missions.
St. George’s Episcopal Church has been resourceful with several online social platforms.
One of the most valuable programs that I have experienced is “2020 Pilgrims’ Path,” St. George’s religious education class.
In January, this class commenced on site. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class was delayed a short time and then moved to an online platform. The final online session was held this past Saturday.
The Pilgrims’ Path class and the Bible Challenge were blessings. St. George’s clergy and other parishioners who made these forums happen deserve kudos, as the programs are a remarkable reflection on their faith.
What might we learn from this challenging time in our lives?
During the last Pilgrims’ class, one of the scriptures reflected upon was Psalms 46:10 (NIV): “Be still and know that I am God.”
Life has slowed down. We do have a chance to be still.
Brenda Hamilton Hynson
King George
