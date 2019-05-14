Only blind loyalty prevents Trump impeachment
“Loyalty: faithful; true to allegiance.” (Webster’s New Dictionary, 1994.) Loyalty is to be commendable, sought after and valued.
But what about “blind loyalty”? I was shocked when a supervisor said that loyalty can be dangerous. He said that loyalty must be combined with critical thinking skills.
His example was the Germans’ support of Hitler in the 1930s–1940s. People would support his mad ideas, such as mass murder of Jews and “undesirables,” and that an ideal German was blonde and blue-eyed. Clearly murder is morally wrong, and Hitler was a brunette, brown-eyed Austrian.
I am trying to apply the critical thinking concept to today’s federal government dysfunction. Here are some of my topics of contemplation of why people are remaining loyal to mad ideas:
Regulations that were put into place after the 2008 financial fiasco to prevent bad lending practices have been rescinded.
Regulations protecting waterways from oil spills have been rescinded. Nine dead whales just washed up in the Bay area.
The EPA budget is being slashed, including efforts to prevent algae “blooms” like those in Florida, resulting in decreasing marine life, tourism dollars, and quality of health .
President Trump has made over 10,000 documented falsehoods.
Trump reported 1.17 billion in financial losses in a nine-year period. The only way he made money was to make false statements about a company; when their stock fell he would buy it. Eventually, stocks would go up and he’d sell.The Muller report clearly states that Trump requires blind loyalty. As a result, many of his past business and White House employees are now doing time for breaking the law. There are 10 clear examples of obstruction of justice.
Critical thinking exercise: If we took out blind loyalty to political parties, would every American be calling for impeachment?
Our Constitution advises yes.
Julie Kay
Fredericksburg