Oppression of people of color is also pandemic
We are in the midst of two worldwide pandemics.
The coronavirus has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives across our planet, not caring what color we are, how rich we are, or how important we claim to be. Science is rapidly creating a cure for this, but many more lives will be sacrificed to this terrible pandemic.
Those in power seem to be more interested in the lost money than the lost lives, while scientists are saying that there will be a more drastic resurgence that will claim many more lives.
I sometimes think that Mother Nature is fighting back and punishing us for all the damage we have done to the Earth in our search for greater wealth.
The second pandemic was noted by the demonstrations around the globe, but particularly in the United States, rebelling against the worldwide oppression of people of color. Those of us who are white have oppressed the people of color all around the world, again in search of greater wealth for ourselves.
We have fought throughout history to suppress opponents and their cultural lives, replacing their traditions with ours. The protests in the U.S. were begun over the murder of George Floyd, a black man who was suffocated by Minneapolis police.
Those around the world are in support of the American protesters, but they are also raising their voices against the oppression in their own countries.
The common man, long oppressed by governments serving only the rich and powerful, is bringing up the long-lost truth of what life for all should be. Many governments claim to be guided by the word of God, but they put truth to death through their actions.
Russell Carter
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.