Our constitutional rights are under siege
I never thought I’d see the day in America where our constitutional rights and liberties were under siege from within, but here we are.
Government officials across the U.S. have gone crazy with power, putting out unconstitutional orders like setting curfews and threatening prosecutions if citizens don’t comply with their “stay-at-home” policies. It seems like every day I wake up to a new story of a fellow citizen getting arrested for simply enjoying their basic rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Whether it’s a father playing catch with his daughter in the park or a man paddle boarding in the middle of the ocean, any citizen who dares to violate these Orwellian-style regulations is immediately stripped of their constitutional liberties by the state.
To make matters worse, there are citizens who cheer this tyranny, with some even going so far as to call the police on their neighbors who dare to venture outside their homes.
Last time I read the Constitution, I don’t ever recall seeing an asterisk next to the Bill of Rights indicating that somehow our rights are up for grabs during a national crisis.
If the people of this country don’t’ wake up and begin demanding accountability from their state and local officials, the country we wake up to will be an utter nightmare.
Shawn Fleetwood
Stafford
