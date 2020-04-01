Our currency could be contaminated
For the past two months, we have heard health care officials express repeated alarm at the dangers of person-to-person transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Now officials from CDC have also voiced concern about the danger of surface contamination as a potentially prime source for spreading the virus. We are encouraged to wipe down surfaces with disinfectant wipes.
An obvious common denominator for possible surface contamination that appears to be overlooked may be the currency in worldwide circulation that everyone has in their pockets, wallets and purses, both paper bills and coins.
The CDC, in cooperation with the Treasury Department, should examine this possibility and notify the general public with guidance for individual corrective action.
Richard Soehngen
Stafford
