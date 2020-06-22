Our entire justice system is out of balance
The killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police highlights just one flaw in the system of law in the United States. Many factors comprise the judicial system and most, if not all, are out of balance.
When charges against an individual are brought before a grand jury, only the prosecutor can present any evidence. No defense statements are allowed. This lopsided presentation results in indictments against a person more than 98 percent of the time.
To increase the odds of conviction, prosecutors stack the deck with an inordinate amount of charges, many of them exaggerated and unfounded, in order to secure plea deals and avoid costly trials. This tactic assures convictions more than 98 percent of the time.
Legislators pass asset forfeiture laws that allow police departments to confiscate the belongings of citizens on the mere suspicion of a crime, often devoid of proof. These questionable gains are often funneled back into the agency responsible for the search.
Privatized prisons have been established throughout the country. In order to keep profit margins high, occupancy rates must steadily increase. This helps to explain why, at a time when crime rates are down, incarceration rates are up. And to add insult to injury, counties are rewarded by the number of felonies that are processed, creating incentives to criminalize ordinary citizens.
This isn’t justice, it’s exploitation.
When the wheel on a car is out of balance, it causes problems for the entire vehicle. It must be repaired in order to avoid further damage.
Right now, the entire system of laws and justice in the U.S. is out of alignment. We are witnessing the ramifications of these disparities. And if the system isn’t corrected, the wheels are going to come off the bus.
Ed Witalec
Stafford
