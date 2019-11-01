I served with former Stafford Supervisor Paul Milde on the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission and Virginia Railway Express Operations Board for more than seven years. I knew him to be a leader who thought regionally while representing his Stafford constituency, and quite well, I might add.
He has a track record of repealing and lowering taxes, advancing economic development opportunities and strongly advocating for his conservative ideology. I am proud to endorse Paul in the Nov. 5 election for the 28th House District seat because his leadership will be good for Virginia, not just for Stafford and Fredericksburg.
Our region has already benefited from Paul’s accomplishments in Stafford and beyond. The transportation initiatives he worked to advance with me and other regional representatives help anyone and everyone who must drive through our region. And his support for the SPCA is something everyone with a pet can benefit from.
As a retired Marine Corps pilot, I know a leader when I see one, and we’ve got one in Paul Milde. I strongly urge those voting in the election to back him.
Gary Skinner
Spotsylvania
The writer serves on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
